Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

