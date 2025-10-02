Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.83.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72. Paychex has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

