Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

