Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

