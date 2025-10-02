Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 75.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $23,147,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,634,000 after purchasing an additional 290,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 32.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

