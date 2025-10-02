Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

