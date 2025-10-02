Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,229.84. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9%

WBS stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

