Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $202.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

