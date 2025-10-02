Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

LAC opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.55.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

