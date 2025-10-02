Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 107,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 67,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.