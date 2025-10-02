Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

