Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,457,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,767,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,349,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,207 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

