Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,132,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.3%

GDDY opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.29 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.