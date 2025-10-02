Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.23 and a one year high of $124.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

