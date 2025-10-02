Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

