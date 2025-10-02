Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 396.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Amundi lifted its position in Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 344.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4,673.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after buying an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $82,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,089 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

