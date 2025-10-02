Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 68 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

