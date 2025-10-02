PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 17.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $241,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in PTC by 41.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in PTC by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,134,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in PTC by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,006,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,019,000 after purchasing an additional 303,676 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $202.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

