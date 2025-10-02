Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 8,441 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $43,224.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,596. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $982,934. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.8%

PB opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%.The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

