Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 897 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 16,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

