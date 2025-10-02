Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 998 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 27.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,834,000 after purchasing an additional 622,709 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,454,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1,164.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

