Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,413 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7,082.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

