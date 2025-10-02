Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.58 Million Stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 28.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 359.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AEF opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

