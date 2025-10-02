Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.66 Million Position in City Holding Company $CHCO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in City were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in City by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in City by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHCO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. City Holding Company has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.53.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. The trade was a 26.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 305 shares of company stock worth $38,750 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

