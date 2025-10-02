Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. $AIR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,986,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 533,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 131,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AAR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 89,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AAR by 10,454.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. AAR has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIR

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.