Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.74 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Century Communities by 533.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 10,656.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 61,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $982,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 1.3%

CCS opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.