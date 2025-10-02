Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 243,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,767,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $16,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,034.60. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,235 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,780 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $126.56 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.