Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,813 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $30,466,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,924,000 after purchasing an additional 718,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 711,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 581,118 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 786,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3,273.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 285,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 276,989 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

