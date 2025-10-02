Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 53,515 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at $20,860,012.80. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

