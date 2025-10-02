Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 392,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,647 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE CMA opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.