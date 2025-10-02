Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,077 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9,371.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 490,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

