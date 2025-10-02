PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PulteGroup by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Shares of PHM opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

