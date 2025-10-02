Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Qorvo by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Qorvo by 166.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

