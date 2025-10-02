Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $228,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $182.04 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

