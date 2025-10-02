Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

GOOGL stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,285 shares of company stock worth $50,994,787 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

