Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,570,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.