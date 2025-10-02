Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.53.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.3%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $317.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average is $268.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $321.77. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

