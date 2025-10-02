Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of RGEN opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

