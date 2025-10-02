Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 110.6% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,570,329 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

