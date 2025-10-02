Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 5.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 54.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1%

AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.