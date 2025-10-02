Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Semtech stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 298.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In related news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

