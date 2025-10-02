Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

