Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Siga Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 44.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Siga Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siga Technologies Price Performance

SIGA opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.96. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Siga Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

