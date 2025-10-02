Signaturefd LLC Acquires 313 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

