Signaturefd LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.