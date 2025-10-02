Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,649 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,159,000 after buying an additional 886,785 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gentex by 40.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,471 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,082,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,012,000 after purchasing an additional 687,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

