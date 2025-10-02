Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 9,453.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 395,991 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

