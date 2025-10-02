Signaturefd LLC Buys 319 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7,543.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 154,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,229.84. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

