Signaturefd LLC Buys 575 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $6,148,382.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,877.60. The trade was a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,706 shares of company stock worth $170,365,427. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.72. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.30, a PEG ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

