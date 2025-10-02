Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 11,324 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April $EAPR

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.